Truist Financial Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $10.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE NVRO opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nevro by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

