Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

