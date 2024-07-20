Twin Tree Management LP Sells 21,560 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.32. 3,870,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

