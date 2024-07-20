Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Celestica by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,755,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 1,716,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.