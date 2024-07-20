UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.