UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.41

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
