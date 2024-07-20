UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.41

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNCFF

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.