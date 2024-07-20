United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.75. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

