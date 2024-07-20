United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ UG opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
