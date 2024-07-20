United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $31,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,484 shares of company stock valued at $29,785,379. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $329.16 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

