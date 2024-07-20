UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $615.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $565.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $581.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

