Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 10,160,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,600,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

