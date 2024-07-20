UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00008472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $2.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00109243 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,942,359 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,944,170.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.88853863 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,590,365.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.