Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.20.

VAL stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,282,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186,076 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Valaris by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

