Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.56

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.56 and last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 41765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

