Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

