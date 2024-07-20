Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.67

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.67 and last traded at $168.36, with a volume of 456781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

