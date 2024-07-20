Velas Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $18.73 million and $795,108.32 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00042579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,108,270 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

