Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Up 5%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 149,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 29,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$20.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.95.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

