Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Hits $18,886.87

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $18,886.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00583228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00109678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00244212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070468 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,854,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

