Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.45

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 481.45 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 484.11 ($6.28). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 479.50 ($6.22), with a volume of 241,368 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
