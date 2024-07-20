Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.45

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 481.45 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 484.11 ($6.28). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 479.50 ($6.22), with a volume of 241,368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Vesuvius Stock Down 1.9 %

Vesuvius Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

