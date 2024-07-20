Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 1,472,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,472,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.