VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,518 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of VICI Properties worth $161,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after buying an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

VICI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.