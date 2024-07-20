Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $43.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

