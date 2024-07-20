Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Visa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $265.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

