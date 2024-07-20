Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.

WMT stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

