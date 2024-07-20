Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $86,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. 1,221,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

