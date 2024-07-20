Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 0.7%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.27 and last traded at $60.47. Approximately 3,337,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,429,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

