Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,884 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $77,957,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.9 %

WAL stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 3,265,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,773. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $78.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.