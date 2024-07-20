Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.52.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

WDC stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 904.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

