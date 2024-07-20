Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.43. 1,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.