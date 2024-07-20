White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.8%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

White Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$46.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.