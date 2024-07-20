Windward’s (WNWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 137 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

Windward Stock Performance

LON WNWD opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Windward has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.17. The company has a market capitalization of £93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,303.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

