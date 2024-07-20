Windward’s (WNWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 137 ($1.78) price target on the stock.
Windward Stock Performance
LON WNWD opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Windward has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.17. The company has a market capitalization of £93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,303.13 and a beta of 0.67.
Windward Company Profile
