Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 48,100 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after acquiring an additional 588,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 4,216,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

