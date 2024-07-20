Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 995 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.0 %

ABG stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,782. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $259.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.