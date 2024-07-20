Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $88.25. 873,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.