Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 597 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,875. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

