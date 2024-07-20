WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.70

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.70 and traded as high as $52.65. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 297,648 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297,541 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 49,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

