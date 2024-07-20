Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile



Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

