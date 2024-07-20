Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $176.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

