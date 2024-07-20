Wrapped AVAX Price Hits $28.32 (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $28.32 or 0.00042386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $185.19 million and $32.29 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,539,481 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,528,300.3398741. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.37938883 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1091 active market(s) with $40,829,932.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

