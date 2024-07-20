Wrapped eETH Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.66 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $3,643.69 or 0.05435438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $2.66 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,418,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,414,758.4794853. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,658.65775051 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,573,045.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

