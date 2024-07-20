Wrapped TRON Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $11.81 billion and $2.41 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13473804 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,511,637.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

