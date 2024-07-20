X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Price Down 17.5%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 326,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

X3 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.