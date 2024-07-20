Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
