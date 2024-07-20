Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

