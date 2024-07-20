Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $29.00 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $29.00 or 0.00043027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $473.59 million and $61.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

