ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $501,315.21 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $501,315.21 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

