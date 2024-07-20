Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. 6,764,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,329. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

