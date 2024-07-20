Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO Purchases $13,540.00 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,035.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
