zkSync (ZK) Price Reaches $0.19

zkSync (ZK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $704.93 million and approximately $137.83 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17776787 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $132,891,232.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

