1,117 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.24. 42,042,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,705,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

